Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with missiles and 166 drones: Air defense forces destroyed 175 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 8, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine. The main targets of the attack were Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Odesa region. The enemy used various types of missiles and 166 attack UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Starting at 6:00 p.m. on September 7, Russian troops attacked Ukraine:

"Onyx" anti-ship missiles;

"Iskander-M" and S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

32 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

166 Shahed-type attack UAVs, more than half of which were jet-powered drones, as well as "Parodiya" decoy drones.

The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Air Defense Forces destroyed or suppressed 175 targets

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., Ukrainian air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 175 aerial targets:

2 ballistic missiles;

31 Kh-101/"Iskander-K" cruise missiles;

142 Shahed, "Gerbera," and other types of attack UAVs.

At the same time, missile and strike drone strikes were recorded at 29 locations, and downed targets and their debris were found at 9 locations.

The attack is still ongoing

As of 08:30, about ten Russian UAVs remained in the airspace.

The Air Force urged everyone to follow safety guidelines.

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