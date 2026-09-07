MiG-29 pilots destroy occupiers’ UAV control post with AASM HAMMER bomb. VIDEO
Pilots flying MiG-29 fighter jets struck a building where the occupiers had set up a UAV control post.
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance identified the enemy’s location and relayed its coordinates to Ukrainian Air Force crews.
A precision strike with an AASM HAMMER aerial bomb destroyed the building and the enemy personnel inside.
One of the Ukrainian pilots shared the footage on his Telegram channel.
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