Night-time attack on Kyiv: firefighting operations continue in two districts. PHOTOS
Rescue workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the enemy shelling. Firefighters are currently extinguishing fires in non-residential buildings at several locations in the Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts.
According to Censor.NET, this information has been provided by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
In the Dniprovskyi district, a fire in a grassy area, caused by Russian shelling, has been brought under control.
Earlier reports indicated damage to residential buildings, cars and other properties in the capital.
Casualties
According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, two people were killed as a result of the Russian attack on the capital on the night of 8 September, according to medical sources. Ten city residents were injured. Five of the injured were hospitalised, two of whom are in a serious condition.
Firefighting operations
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