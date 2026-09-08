Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: two people killed, ten injured (updated). VIDEO

On the night of 8 September, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Kyiv. The city was initially attacked by drones, followed by the launch of ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, and the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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As of 5.34 am, six people are known to have been injured. Three people were hospitalised, whilst a further three received outpatient treatment.

"As of 6:30 a.m., there are reports of 7 casualties. Unfortunately, there are also reports of 2 fatalities as a result of the enemy attack. We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of casualties in the capital had risen.

"The number of casualties resulting from the Russian attack has risen to 10," the statement said.

Damaged residential buildings

In the Solomianskyi district, debris fell on a five-storey residential building. At another location, a three-storey building was damaged.

Read more: Kyiv is stockpiling water and food in preparation for emergencies

In the Darnytskyi district, a car was damaged by falling debris.

There were also initial reports of people trapped in a residential building in the Holosiivskyi district.

Fires have broken out in the capital

In the Solomianskyi district, a warehouse caught fire as a result of the attack. In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out on the premises of an educational institution.

In the Podilskyi district, fires were reported in garages and cars, as well as in a non-residential area. In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out in a non-residential area.

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