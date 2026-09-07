Russians attack Sloviansk three times: man injured, homes and boiler house damaged. PHOTOS

A man was injured in Russian attacks on Sloviansk, Donetsk region, on 7 September. A business, shops, a private house, apartment blocks and a boiler house were also damaged in the city.

Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Russians attack Sloviansk several times

According to Liakh, Russian troops struck various districts of the city with multiple launch rocket systems and carried out air strikes throughout the day.

At 05:00, shelling from a Smerch multiple launch rocket system damaged a business, shops, and a private house.

At 12:30, a FAB-250 aerial bomb struck near an apartment block. A man born in 1971 was injured. The apartment block was also damaged.

"Today, 7 September, the enemy is striking Sloviansk with various types of multiple launch rocket systems and carrying out air strikes on different districts of the city," Vadym Liakh said.

At 17:20, Russian troops struck a residential area of apartment blocks with a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system.

At least six buildings and a boiler house were damaged in the attack.

Photo: Vadym Liakh

Photo: Vadym Liakh

Photo: Vadym Liakh

It was previously reported that a British American Tobacco factory in Pryluky, in the Chernihiv region, was damaged as a result of an enemy drone attack.

Read more: Russians tried to break through to Sloviansk through Raihorodok, - Trehubov