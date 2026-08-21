Russians tried to break through to Sloviansk through Raihorodok, - Trehubov

Russian forces attempted to break through Raihorodok toward Sloviansk, but were unsuccessful. Russia is also launching attacks in the Lyman area and near Lyman.

According to Censor.NET, Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, announced this on television.

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"They've just added a small section up to and including Raigorodok to our area of responsibility. Activity there is really high; they tried to break through Raigorodok toward Sloviansk, but were unsuccessful. However, in the preceding months, they had made some advances specifically near that village," said Tregubov.

The Situation in the Lyman Sector

Russian forces are currently focusing significantly more of their efforts on the sector south of the Lyman sector.

"The situation there is fairly stable because the Russians are unable to make effective advances in the Lyman sector itself. There are well-equipped engineering positions there, as well as a well-established UAV system and strike system," said Tregubov.

According to him, Russian troops are attempting to advance along the entire front line, as well as "clinging to the outskirts of Lyman itself directly from the east," but these efforts have had little effect.

Read more: Russia is seeking to capture Lyman in order to launch offensive against Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - Trehubov