Russia is seeking to capture Lyman in order to launch offensive against Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - Trehubov

Russian troops are attempting to capture Lyman in order to use it as a springboard for an offensive against Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

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"The Russians want to enter Lyman and establish a foothold there. Their goal is specifically to take direct control of the settlement itself—not just somewhere nearby, but right over the settlement—and use it as a base for further advancing their offensive southward toward the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration. Even a glance at the map makes it clear that this is a necessity for them," Trehubov noted.

At the same time, the spokesperson noted that over the past few months, the enemy has been seeking alternative routes that do not require control over Lyman. In particular, they are attempting to advance through Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Trehubov emphasized that the enemy needs control over Lyman to enter Sloviansk conveniently and without risk. At the same time, despite all the enemy’s efforts, as of now, the Russian army has been unable to gain a foothold directly within the settlement, although, according to him, the Russians have managed to reach its eastern outskirts.

The Situation in Kupiansk

The situation in Kupiansk remains difficult: the enemy is attempting to advance on the city from the north through the village of Holubivka. Ukrainian troops are conducting operations to dislodge the Russians from the northern outskirts of the city.

Trehubov also added that east of Oskil, the Russians are pressing along the entire line of the Ukrainian bridgehead. The most active attempts to break through are being recorded in its central part—through Pishchane toward Kucherivka and other eastern settlements. The ultimate goal of these attacks is to reach Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from the east.

Ukraine Is building up its advantage in the field of drones

Trehubov stated that over the past year, Ukrainian drone units have significantly enhanced their capabilities, which is gradually shifting the balance of power in Ukraine’s favor.

According to him, although Russian troops still retain certain advantages, they also face serious problems, particularly with the use of heavy copters.

"The Russians still have certain advantages, but there are areas where they face major problems—and they acknowledge this—such as heavy copters, for example, which they have still been unable to deploy effectively. Overall, the situation is shifting in Ukraine’s favor due to both the quantitative and qualitative growth of Ukrainian drones and drone operators. There are more of them now, they are being used more effectively, and the coordination of their operations has become much better compared to the Russian side," Trehubov emphasized.

Read more: Occupiers changed offensive tactics: switched to infiltration by small groups – Trehubov