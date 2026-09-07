Kyiv is stockpiling water and food in preparation for emergencies

Kyiv is building up reserves of food and drinking water in case of prolonged power outages and other emergencies.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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The primary focus is on providing assistance to low-income Kyiv residents and people facing difficult life circumstances.

Oleg Kuiavskyi, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for Local Self-Government, stated that as part of preparations for the fall-winter period of 2026–2027, Kyiv has established and is continuously maintaining the necessary reserves of essential food items.

This will make it possible to promptly provide low-income residents with essential goods in the event of disruptions to the power grid.

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The reserves will also be used by:

at emergency response centers—during prolonged power outages;

to assist victims of emergencies;

to provide for workers involved in emergency rescue and other urgent operations.

With the support of charitable and civic organizations, the capital is able to provide hot meals for 25,000 people.

"The Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development also plans to purchase an additional 20,000 food kits, which can be used in the event of emergencies.

These preparations are being carried out as part of the work of the Kyiv Humanitarian Headquarters, which was established in February 2022. The Headquarters serves as the sole coordination center for cooperation between the Kyiv City State Administration’s structural units, district state administrations in Kyiv, municipal enterprises, charitable organizations, and donors. It ensures the tracking and distribution of resources, as well as the prompt delivery of aid in the event of a deterioration in the security situation or the emergence of critical needs among Kyiv residents," the statement reads.

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