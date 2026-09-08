Russian night-time attack on Kyiv region: fires at industrial sites, seven lorries destroyed (updated). VIDEO+PHOTO
Russia launched drone attacks on the Boryspil and Fastiv districts of the Kyiv region. Fires broke out at industrial sites and seven lorries were destroyed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Fires broke out at industrial sites in the Boryspil district. At one site, the fire destroyed seven lorries.
The enemy also attacked the building of one of the logistics complexes twice. Emergency services arrived promptly at the scenes and extinguished the fires.
A man was injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a massive attack
As a result of the Russian Federation’s massive attack on the Kyiv region, which has been ongoing since the evening of September 7, a man was injured in Bila Tserkva. He sustained shrapnel wounds, and medical personnel are providing him with the necessary care, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
New details of the attack
In the Brovary district, three private homes and a car were damaged; in the Obukhiv district, a private home was damaged.
In the Bila Tserkva district, an industrial and warehouse facility, two apartment buildings, and a private home were damaged.
Consequences of the attack
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