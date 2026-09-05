Since morning, enemy has attacked 3 districts of the Kyiv region: houses have been damaged

Throughout September 4, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv RMA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences

According to the Regional State Administration, damage has been reported in five districts of the region. A total of 28 structures were damaged: warehouses, educational institutions, private homes, high-rise buildings, vehicles, gas station equipment, and administrative buildings.

Unfortunately, two women were injured in the Boryspil District. They received the necessary medical care at the hospital. They will continue to receive outpatient treatment.

See more: Russia launched massive attack on Kyiv region: three districts were hit, and there are casualties. PHOTOS

The attacks continued in the morning

Enemy attacks on the Kyiv region continued this morning. Two private homes were damaged in the Fastiv district. Two more were damaged in the Obukhiv district. The enemy damaged another private home in the Boryspil district.

All necessary emergency services are on the scene. We are dealing with the aftermath of the attacks, assessing the damage, and helping people.

Thank you to our air defenders for their work and for protecting the Kyiv region.

What led up to this?