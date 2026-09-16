Soldiers from the Unmanned Systems Forces have eliminated Russian General Anton Grunis.

This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madiar), according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"A man with a Lithuanian surname, born in Kazan, is fighting brilliantly" – putin on General Grunis ("Grozny"), who reported in July on the complete capture of Kostiantynivka and was subsequently awarded the title of hero of russia.



"As a man with a Hungarian surname, born in Ukraine, and fighting alongside the Birds for Motherland, I report through the mouthpiece: General Grunis was eliminated by the ‘honourary’ retribution unit of the Birds of the USF on 12 September 2026 in a night-time hideout in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast," he noted.

This is now the seventh confirmed elimination of an occupier at the level of brigade commander, division commander or army commander by warriors of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

"This time, the ‘Birds’ of the 427th USF Separate Brigade ‘Rarog’ carried out a masterful operation," added Madiar.

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