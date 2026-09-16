Two more Rosneft refineries completely halt processing after drone attacks

Rosneft’s Saratov and Syzran refineries have completely halted crude oil processing after being damaged in drone attacks. The two plants have a combined capacity of more than 15 million tonnes a year.

Russian media reported this, citing industry sources, Censor.NET reports.

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The Saratov refinery stopped processing crude oil entirely on September 11. The plant produces about 1.2 million tonnes of gasoline and 1.9 million tonnes of diesel fuel annually.

The Syzran refinery shut down on September 15. Its main AVT-6 crude oil distillation unit, with a capacity of 17,100 tonnes a day, was damaged. The unit accounts for about 71% of the refinery’s capacity.

The Syzran refinery’s second unit was already idle at the time of the latest attack because of damage sustained in an earlier strike in July. Sources estimate that repairs to the unit damaged in September could take about a month.

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The Saratov refinery was hit by drones for the second time in September and the third time since the beginning of August. The plant had also suspended operations for several weeks after earlier damage and fires in August.

The Ryazan refinery, Rosneft’s largest refinery, also stopped processing crude oil on September 6. Among other destinations, it supplies fuel to the Moscow region.

According to Russian media, at least eight Russian plants stopped producing fuel in August alone because of Ukrainian drone attacks. They included major refineries in the Leningrad, Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, Rostov, Saratov and Volgograd regions.

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