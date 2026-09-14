S-400 radar system was hit in Sochi; launch sites for attack drones were also targeted, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of September 14, Ukrainian defense forces struck a number of Russian military targets, including a 92N6 radar station that is part of the S-400 system in Sochi, storage and launch sites for attack UAVs, command posts, radars, and repeaters.

This is stated in a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"On September 13 and during the night of September 14, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor," the statement reads.

Specifically, in Sochi, a 92N6 multifunctional radar station—part of the S-400 "Triumph" air defense missile system—was struck.

The 92N6 radar is a multifunctional radar station. It tracks aerial targets and guides anti-aircraft missiles toward them. As part of the S-400 system, this station is one of the key elements in the direct execution of the air defense system’s fire missions.

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At the same time, in the Kursk region of Russia and in occupied Donetsk, storage, preparation, and launch sites for attack UAVs were struck. In Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast, a unit’s UAV command post was struck.

"In Lityzh, Trostenchik, and Lipovka in the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation, enemy radar stations were struck.

Near the "Saki" airfield in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, the occupiers’ short-range navigation radio system was struck.

And in Rokhmanovo, Krasny Stiaz, and Kamen in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, three enemy repeaters were struck," the statement noted.

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