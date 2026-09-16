Russian strike on Sumy: 63-year-old man dies in hospital

A 63-year-old man injured in a Russian guided aerial bomb strike on a residential area of Sumy has died in hospital.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a Telegram post by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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Injured man dies in hospital

According to Hryhorov, the man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds when an enemy guided aerial bomb, or KAB, struck a residential area.

The 63-year-old was taken to hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.

"Unfortunately, a 63-year-old man injured in an enemy KAB strike on a residential area of Sumy has died in hospital. He sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and was hospitalised. Doctors were unable to save him," Hryhorov reported.

Read more: Occupiers deliberately strike shopping centre premises in Sumy with drone: 21-year-old man and woman killed, 20 injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Homes and educational facility damaged in Sumy

It was reported earlier that Russian forces had struck three locations in the Sumy community with guided aerial bombs that day.

Six people, including a child, had previously been reported injured.

The strikes destroyed two residential buildings and damaged another 10.

Damage was also recorded at an educational facility and in an industrial zone.

See more: Occupiers attack Sumy and Kharkiv: three people injured, fires break out. PHOTOS