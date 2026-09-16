Russians struck industrial and residential areas of Sumy with KABs: five people are known to have been injured. PHOTOS

Today, 16 September, Russian forces carried out an air strike using KAB bombs on the Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts of the city of Sumy, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, and the head of the CMA, Serhii Kryvosheenko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, strikes were recorded at two locations in the city: an industrial area and private homes were hit.

There are preliminary reports of five people injured. A 50-year-old man is receiving treatment in hospital. Information regarding the condition of the injured is being clarified.

Fires caused by the strike are being brought under control. A fire also broke out in some cars at one of the strike sites.

It is reported that details regarding the consequences of the air strike are being clarified.

Read more: Curfew in Sumy region to be extended from September 16: It will last until 5 a.m.

Consequences of the strikes







