Russians struck Dnipro: warehouses damaged, fire broke out

On the morning of September 19, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. The enemy strike damaged warehouse facilities and caused a fire.

This was reported by RMA Head Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy attacked Dnipro.

The warehouse facilities were damaged. A fire broke out.

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties.

See more: Russians attacked seven regions of Ukraine: there have been fatalities and dozens of people have been injured. PHOTOS