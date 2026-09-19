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Russians struck Dnipro: warehouses damaged, fire broke out
On the morning of September 19, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. The enemy strike damaged warehouse facilities and caused a fire.
This was reported by RMA Head Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
- The enemy attacked Dnipro.
- The warehouse facilities were damaged. A fire broke out.
- As of now, there have been no reports of casualties.
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