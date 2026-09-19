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News Attack on Dnipro
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Russians struck Dnipro: warehouses damaged, fire broke out

Russia attacked Dnipro: warehouse facilities damaged

On the morning of September 19, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. The enemy strike damaged warehouse facilities and caused a fire.

This was reported by RMA Head Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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  • The enemy attacked Dnipro.
  • The warehouse facilities were damaged. A fire broke out.
  • As of now, there have been no reports of casualties.

See more: Russians attacked seven regions of Ukraine: there have been fatalities and dozens of people have been injured. PHOTOS

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Dnipro (890) Dnipropetrovsk region (1618) Dniprovskyy district (346)
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