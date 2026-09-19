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News Destruction of Russian equipment Fighting in Huliaipole direction
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Drone operators from 237th Battalion of Airborne Forces destroyed two Russian ’Grad’ systems near Huliaipole. VIDEO

In the Huliaipole sector, drone operators from the 237th Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces destroyed two Russian BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple launch rocket systems.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy equipment was struck near Huliaipole and on the Hulyaypole–Pology road, which the Russians use to move equipment and transport personnel.

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Ukrainian fighters destroyed one BM-21 "Grad" on the outskirts of Huliaipole. The enemy system was effectively operating "on the move".

Drone operators struck the second "Grad" whilst it was travelling along the road towards Huliaipole.

Read more: Defense forces struck enemy UAV command posts, training ground, and logistical facilities, - General Staff

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Russian Army (12531) Hulyaypole (161) elimination (8022) Zaporizhzhia region (2389) arms (1025) air assault troops (271) MLRS (220) Polohivskyy district (338)
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