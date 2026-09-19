In Vasylkiv, man opened fire near children’s playground: two people were injured. PHOTOS

In the Kyiv region, a 32-year-old man fired at least ten shots at two members of the public during an altercation near a children’s playground.

This was reported byCensor.NET, citing the Kyiv Regional Police.

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The incident took place in the town of Vasylkiv near one of the playgrounds.

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The man fired at least 10 shots at two members of the public

Law enforcement officers established that, in the evening, an unknown man approached a group of people, made a remark and began to hurl obscenities at two of them.

Subsequently, one of the men attempted to approach the suspect, but the latter struck his opponent twice in the face with his fist.

Immediately afterwards, the attacker took a rubber bullet gun from his shoulder bag and fired at least ten shots at both men.

Two men sustained non-penetrating gunshot wounds

As a result of the incident, the two victims, aged 42 and 30, were taken to hospital with non-penetrating gunshot wounds.

A resident of Vasylkiv was served with a notice of suspicion

The police quickly identified the perpetrator. He turned out to be a 32-year-old local resident. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.



Investigators informed the detainee of the charges against him (Article 296(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).