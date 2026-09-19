Ukraine and its partners have launched Carpathian Integration Initiative, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The participants agreed to strengthen cross-border cooperation, implement joint projects and use this framework to support Ukraine on its path to EU accession.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Participants at the first summit launched the Carpathian Integration Initiative

The first summit of the Carpathian Eight, at which we launched the Carpathian Integration Initiative.

"May the EU’s Carpathian macro-region remain strong. And may this framework support us on our path to EU accession. I would like to thank all the leaders of the C8 countries, the business community and representatives of our Carpathian communities for their significant presence and for the promising projects and agreements. The potential is worth billions of euros and will lead to mutual growth. It is important to make this a reality," the President noted.

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Ukraine will strengthen cross-border cooperation between Carpathian communities

"We will certainly mobilise additional resources and capabilities to support cross-border cooperation between communities. And this is a unique feature here in the Carpathians: mountain communities, and therefore mountain roads, with their own social challenges and environmental challenges. Much of this can only be resolved together with our neighbours, and I very much hope that our joint work with our neighbours will continue to grow," emphasised Zelenskyy.