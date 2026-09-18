Zelenskyy and Vučić discuss European integration of Ukraine and Serbia and Russian strikes. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić at the Carpathian summit.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"I am grateful that Serbia has joined this format. It is important to develop it so that every country in the region can find the economic and security opportunities it needs. We are doing everything we can to make that happen, and later today we will join the other leaders at the first Carpathian Business Forum," the statement said.

Read more: Agreements worth one billion euros will be signed at "Carpathian Eight" summit, - Zelenskyy

What they discussed

Zelenskyy said he and Vučić discussed the agreements reached during Zelenskyy’s visit to Belgrade.

"We also discussed in detail the European integration of Ukraine and Serbia and the situation with Russian strikes. We will continue our bilateral dialogue," the president added.

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