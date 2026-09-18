Ukraine is preparing for meeting in US regarding country’s financial stability, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for a meeting in the United States regarding Ukraine's financial stability.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Today, we are already seeing the results of our conversation yesterday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen—a tranche of 3.3 billion euros from the EU financial support package has actually been disbursed."

"First and foremost, the funds will go toward ensuring our defense, specifically through missiles and drones. We are also making detailed preparations for the meeting and discussions in New York regarding Ukraine’s financial stability, which was also agreed upon yesterday. Thank you, Ursula!" he said.

As is well known, a high-level segment of the UN General Assembly will take place in New York next week.

The Foreign Ministry stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss an energy truce with Trump.

See also: "Carpathian Eight" meeting has begun, says Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Ukraine received 3.3 billion euros from the European Union to purchase missiles and drones.

See also: "There are interceptor drones that can actually shoot down 'Shahed' jets; we will scale up their use," says Zelenskyy