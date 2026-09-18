Agreements worth one billion euros will be signed at "Carpathian Eight" summit, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the economic segment of the "Carpathian Eight" summit, Ukraine and its partners plan to sign investment and trade agreements worth approximately 1 billion euros
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
What is known?
"Today, in the second, economic, part of the Carpathian Initiative, there will be significant agreements—financial and investment-related. We will have about 550 business representatives. Investment and trade agreements worth one billion euros have been prepared. This is a good start," the head of state noted.
According to Zelenskyy, nearly 100 business projects from all eight Carpathian countries will be presented at the summit.
"In total, these projects amount to nearly 40 billion euros. This is something that can really benefit our countries," he added.
The Carpathian Eight
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of the C8 summit—a new format known as the Carpathian Eight.
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