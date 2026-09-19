Further 15 Ukrainians have been returned from territories temporarily occupied by Russian Federation, - Lubinets

A further 15 citizens have returned from occupation to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, according to Censor.NET.

What is known

As reported, 15 citizens have returned to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government on this occasion. The oldest is 96 years old, and the youngest is 49.



An international company with Ukrainian roots, MHP, and its founder and CEO, Yurii Kosiuk, played a key role in the evacuation.

Read more: Deportation of 20,000 Ukrainian children has been officially confirmed, - Lubinets

People’s stories

A 96-year-old woman, her daughter and her son-in-law have been returned from the temporarily occupied village of Zaliznyi Port in the Kherson region.

All around them were shelling, power cuts and food shortages. The woman needed constant care, and her son-in-law was using an Ilizarov frame to get about. They couldn’t have made the journey on their own. Their grandson was waiting for them here. Now this long and arduous journey is behind them. The family is safe, and he is finally with his loved ones and can look after them.

Here is another story – that of a 74-year-old man from Kakhovka, who remained under occupation for years because he feared that his departure might harm his son.

His son had been held captive in Russia, so his father did not dare to leave the occupied territory. It was not until 2025, after his son’s release, that he decided to leave. By that time, however, his own health had deteriorated sharply. He suffered a severe stroke and now has partial right-sided paralysis and inflammation of the submandibular gland. He is currently under medical supervision. He is receiving help to re-establish his documents and stabilise his condition. Ahead of him lies a reunion with his family, which he has been waiting for for years.

"For some people, the return journey begins without any documents – they have either been lost or have expired. Under occupation, even a Ukrainian passport, which should simply be a document, can cause further difficulties.

"Everyone who is returning has their own reason for looking forward to this day. Some will finally be able to embrace their loved ones after years of occupation. Others will be able to see a doctor. And some will simply be safe. And for everyone, it means one thing: no longer having to live in fear," emphasised Lubinets.

He also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Charitable Foundation ‘Caritas Ukraine’, representatives of state bodies, humanitarian organisations, medical staff, social workers and all the professionals who are helping to bring our citizens home.