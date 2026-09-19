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News Destruction of Russian drones Drone industry
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Pilots from ’Rubin’ crew destroyed ’Geran-5’ jet drone using STING interceptor. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The crew of the ‘Rubin’ from the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment (ZRAP) shot down a Russian ‘Geran-5’ missile drone using a STING interceptor drone fromthe ‘Wild Hornets’.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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"The ‘Rubin’ crew from the 1020th ZRAP destroyed a Russian ‘Geran-5’ missile drone using the new STING S. This drone is faster and carries more explosives than other Geran models," the report states.

Watch more: SSU has developed an interceptor drone to combat ’Shahed’ drones, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

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