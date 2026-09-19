SSU has developed an interceptor drone to combat ’Shahed’ drones, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the military counter-intelligence unit of the Security Service of Ukraine has developed a new interceptor drone to counter ‘Shahed’ rockets. According to him, the drone has already been successfully deployed.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ukrainian president made this announcement following a briefing by the acting head of the SSU, Oleksandr Poklad.

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The President noted that the new development is the result of work by the SSU’s military counter-intelligence unit.

"The Security Service’s military counter-intelligence unit has achieved a positive result in countering jet-powered ‘Shaheds’. A new interceptor drone has been developed and has already been successfully deployed," Zelenskyy stated.

The President also released a video showing the new interceptor drone in action.

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Ukraine is working on scaling up its armaments

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine continues to work on scaling up the necessary capabilities to defend against Russian air strikes.

"We are moving forward step by step to provide Ukraine with greater protection," the President noted.

He thanked the developers and manufacturers of military equipment who are working to increase production of the resources Ukraine needs.