NATO is prepared for possible escalation by Russia, - Admiral Dragone

NATO is prepared to respond to any potential escalation by Russia on Europe’s eastern flank.

This was stated by the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, during a regular meeting of the Alliance’s 32 most senior generals in Copenhagen, reports Politico, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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NATO is ready

"The alliance is ready, the structure is ready, the soldiers, the weapons – everything is ready," said Dragone.

He added that NATO continues to build up its forces "both in terms of numbers and equipment".

Drago stated that during the meeting, the Alliance’s generals did not discuss the allies’ latest warnings, but emphasised that NATO has military plans totalling "4,000 pages" in place to defend its eastern flank – covering scenarios involving "a minor crisis or an incursion onto our territory".

It is noted that in 2023, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO countries agreed on three operational plans for regional defence.

"The allies are prepared in the event of an escalation. Should an attack occur, we know how to respond. Russia’s irresponsible behaviour over recent weeks and months continues to test the allies’ resolve and is intended to undermine trust and weaken our unity," emphasised Dragone.

He also added: "I would like to point out that these attempts do not divide us. On the contrary, they improve our tools and make us much more united and determined."

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The threat from the Russian Federation

It is worth noting that these statements were made against a backdrop of increasing warnings from European leaders regarding a possible escalation by Russia. On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Moscow could direct drones or missiles at a NATO country within the "next few months" as part of a staged provocation to test the Alliance’s resilience. Subsequently, France and the Netherlands also warned of such a risk.

Furthermore, in recent weeks there has been an increase in airspace violations and attempted acts of sabotage across Europe, as tensions with Russia continue to rise due to its full-scale war in Ukraine. In August, US intelligence reports warned that Moscow was planning a limited attack on a NATO country in the coming years.