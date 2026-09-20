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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,517,990 personnel (+1,560), 12,356 tanks, 50,067 artillery systems, and 25,361 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

General Staff data on destroyed occupiers and Russian equipment

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,517,990 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 20, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,517,990 (+1,560) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,356 (+4) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,361 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 50,067 (+56) units
  • MLRS – 2,146 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,659 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 442 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,695 (+23) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 525,965 (+1,833) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,111 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 151,345 (+423) units
  • special equipment – 4,716 (+13) units

Watch more: SIGNUM pilots flew 120 km behind enemy lines and struck Russian "Nebo-M" radar system worth $100 million. VIDEO

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Armed Forces HQ (5585) military actions (3621) war in Ukraine (5285)
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