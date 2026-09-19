SIGNUM pilots flew 120 km behind enemy lines and struck Russian "Nebo-M" radar system worth $100 million. VIDEO

Operators from the SIGNUM unit of the 59th Brigade, in conjunction with the First Separate Air Defence Centre, struck a Russian ‘Nebo-M’ radar station with an estimated value of around $100 million.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy radar station was attacked at a distance of around 120 km from the front line.

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During the flight, the Russians attempted to jam the video signal from the Ukrainian drone using electronic warfare equipment. Despite this, the operators continued the flight, navigating using the drone’s readings and their own experience.

As a result of the two sorties, the Russian ‘Nebo-M’ radar station was damaged. It is also reported that two occupiers were wounded.

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