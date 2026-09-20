Occupiers attacked railway infrastructure in Vinnytsia region: fire broke out. PHOTOS
Russian forces carried out a drone strike on railway infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region, causing a fire to break out.
This was reported by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that a piece of railway infrastructure was damaged by the Russian drone strike.
Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire.
No reports of injuries have been received.
Consequences of the attack
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