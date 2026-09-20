Occupiers attacked railway infrastructure in Vinnytsia region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Russian forces carried out a drone strike on railway infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region, causing a fire to break out.

This was reported by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that a piece of railway infrastructure was damaged by the Russian drone strike.

Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire.

No reports of injuries have been received.

See more: Russia attacked Vinnytsia region: railway and civilian infrastructure hit (updated). PHOTO

Consequences of the attack







See more: Occupiers attack Vinnytsia region: Two injured, houses damaged. PHOTO