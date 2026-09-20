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News Shelling of Vinnytsia region
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Occupiers attacked railway infrastructure in Vinnytsia region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Russian forces carried out a drone strike on railway infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region, causing a fire to break out.

This was reported by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that a piece of railway infrastructure was damaged by the Russian drone strike.

Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire.

No reports of injuries have been received.

See more: Russia attacked Vinnytsia region: railway and civilian infrastructure hit (updated). PHOTO

Consequences of the attack

Russian attack on railway infrastructure in Vinnytsia region
Russian attack on railway infrastructure in Vinnytsia region
Russian attack on railway infrastructure in Vinnytsia region

See more: Occupiers attack Vinnytsia region: Two injured, houses damaged. PHOTO

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Vinnytsia region (184) railroad (216) shoot out (18907)
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