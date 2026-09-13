Russia attacked Vinnytsia region: railway and civilian infrastructure hit (updated). PHOTO

As a result of an enemy attack in the Vinnytsia region, a civilian infrastructure facility has been hit.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

According to her, the relevant services are working at the scene. Information regarding the consequences is being clarified.

"The enemy attack is ongoing. I urge everyone to remain in shelters until the air-raid alert is lifted," said the head of the Regional State Administration.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read on "Censor.NET": Occupiers attacked a fire and rescue station in Kramatorsk: four firefighters injured. Photo report

Updated information

It later emerged that the enemy had attacked a railway infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region.

The strike caused a fire, which the emergency services quickly brought under control.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.