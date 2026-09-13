Occupying forces attacked fire and rescue station in Kramatorsk: four firefighters injured. PHOTOS

The enemy has once again carried out a targeted attack on the fire and rescue station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Kramatorsk City Council, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that Russian occupiers deliberately launched a drone strike on the fire and rescue station. The enemy drone struck the front of the building.

Four rescue workers were injured as a result of the attack.

"The occupiers know who works within these walls. They know that it is precisely these people who are the first to rush to where explosions have occurred, put out fires, clear rubble and rescue those caught in the crossfire. This is yet further proof that Russia is deliberately targeting those who save lives," the State Emergency Service emphasised.

See more: Russians are carrying out mass attacks on civilian vehicles in Kramatorsk: three dead and four injured. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the strike





See also: Russians strike at rescue workers: firefighter injured in Kramatorsk. Photo report



