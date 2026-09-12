Russians are carrying out mass attacks on civilian vehicles in Kramatorsk: three dead and four injured. PHOTOS

On 12 September, Russian troops began carrying out a massive attack on civilian vehicles in Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that, in the first half of the day alone, three strikes on civilian vehicles were recorded in the city centre.

Twice, the strikes hit moving vehicles, whilst another hit cars parked near a shop.

Details

At 11.10, a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle. A man born in 1980 was killed. A woman born in 1983 was injured.

At 12:15, cars parked near a shop were struck. A man born in 1941 was killed. A woman born in 1965 and a man born in 1985 were injured. Again, it was an FPV drone.

At 12:30, the Russians launched another drone strike at virtually the same spot as the first. A woman born in 1979 was killed. A man born in 1974 was injured.

The injured have been given the necessary medical attention.

"These are not military targets. These are ordinary civilian vehicles… Russian troops are once again demonstrating that, for them, the civilian population is a target. This is yet another crime against humanity, for which those responsible must certainly be held to account," the city council emphasised.

See more: Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: 2 dead, 31 injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the strikes





