Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: 2 dead, 31 injured. PHOTOS

In the Donetsk region, Russian forces shelled settlements 36 times on 10 September, killing one person and injuring 29. In the Kharkiv region, one man was killed and two others were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Russians attacked Donetsk Oblast: one person killed, 29 injured, including a baby

On 10 September, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 36 times. As a result of the enemy strikes, one person was killed and a further 29 were injured; among the casualties was an 8-month-old baby, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Kramatorsk was the hardest hit. Russian forces attacked the city with KAB-250 aerial bombs and drones.

As a result of the strikes, one person was killed and a further 22 were injured, including an 8-month-old baby.

In the city, 22 private homes and 17 blocks of flats, a hall of residence, two educational establishments, a medical facility and 12 civilian vehicles were damaged.

In Bilenke, Russian forces dropped a KAB-250 bomb, injuring two women. Five private homes and a shop were damaged.

In Malotaranivka, a civilian was injured and a private house was damaged after being struck by an FPV drone.

The Russians directed drones towards Sloviansk. Two people were injured. A private house and two cars were damaged.

In Spasko-Mykhailivka, two people were injured and two cars were damaged as a result of shelling.

In Oleksandrivka, two private homes, an administrative building, non-residential premises and a car were damaged.

In Novodonetsk, an educational establishment, an administrative building and a non-residential premises were damaged. In Novoselivka, three private homes were damaged.

In Iverske, two private homes were damaged, whilst in Zoloti Prudy, a civilian car and a non-residential building were damaged.

One private house each was damaged in Bilbasivka, Ocheretyne and Holubivka.





















Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region: one man killed, two people injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and five settlements in the region. As a result of the shelling in the village of Zolochiv, a local resident was killed and two others were injured, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, and the regional police.

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, on 10 September at around 8.00 pm, Russian forces struck Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district. It is believed that the occupiers used an FPV drone controlled via a fibre-optic link. A local resident was killed in the attack.

That same evening, a drone struck a residential building in Zolochiv, causing a fire. Rescue workers rescued a man and his 76-year-old mother from the building. Both were hospitalised. The man suffered multiple fractures, whilst the woman experienced an acute stress reaction. The strikes also destroyed residential buildings and damaged a cultural centre.

At around 8.40 pm, a Russian FPV drone was reported to have struck near a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The building’s façade and windows were damaged.

Overall, over the course of the day, Russian drones attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city. The strikes damaged a medical facility and an ambulance.

In the village of Dovzhik, in the Zolochiv community, a Russian drone attacked a medical facility. The explosion damaged the building’s roof.

In Derhachi, in the Kharkiv district, shelling damaged the road surface, a shop and several market stalls.

In Barvinkove, Izium District, Russian strikes damaged railway infrastructure.

















See more: Enemy strikes Kramatorsk with six FABs: 22 injured, including infant. PHOTO (updated)