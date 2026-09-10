Enemy strikes Kramatorsk with six FABs: 22 injured, including infant. PHOTO (updated)

Today, 10 September, Russian troops carried out further strikes on the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties and damage.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that at around 11 am, the Russians shelled the city four times. Hits were recorded near educational institutions and a high-rise block.

Emergency services are working at the scenes.

It is reported that at least seven people were injured as a result of the attack. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

The full extent of the damage caused by the attacks is being assessed.

See more: Occupiers dropped five FAB bombs on Kramatorsk: number of injured rises to 9. PHOTO (updated)

Residents are being urged to evacuate

"Every day brings new Russian shelling and new civilian casualties to the Donetsk region. It is dangerous to stay here! Look after yourselves and your loved ones! Evacuate in good time!" added the head of the regional military administration.

See more: Sloviansk has come under fresh attacks: one man killed, one injured. PHOTO

Updated information

As of 1:15 p.m., 16 people are reported to have been injured.

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, as of 2:20 p.m., the number of victims in Kramatorsk has risen to 19, including an 8-month-old infant.

The enemy struck the city with six "FAB-250" aerial bombs from a UMPK.

As of 6:20 p.m., the number of people injured in Kramatorsk had risen to 22, including an eight-month-old infant.

Fourteen apartment blocks, three private houses, three administrative buildings, a dormitory, a shop and 14 cars were damaged.

Aftermath of the attack