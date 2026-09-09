Occupiers dropped five FAB bombs on Kramatorsk: four people wounded. PHOTO
Today, 9 September 2026, Russian troops carried out strikes on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, as relayed by Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, at 10:17, the occupiers carried out an attack on the city using five FAB-250 aerial bombs from a UMPK.
As a result of the shelling, three women aged 59, 70 and 74, and a 72-year-old man sustained injuries. The victims are receiving medical treatment.
In addition, 27 private homes and a car were damaged.
Consequences of the attack
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password