Occupiers dropped five FAB bombs on Kramatorsk: four people wounded. PHOTO

Today, 9 September 2026, Russian troops carried out strikes on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, at 10:17, the occupiers carried out an attack on the city using five FAB-250 aerial bombs from a UMPK.

As a result of the shelling, three women aged 59, 70 and 74, and a 72-year-old man sustained injuries. The victims are receiving medical treatment.

In addition, 27 private homes and a car were damaged.

Read more: SSU has identified the Russian commanders involved in attacks on "Okhmatdyt" and Reuters journalists in Kramatorsk

Consequences of the attack



