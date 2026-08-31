SSU has identified the Russian commanders involved in attacks on "Okhmatdyt" and Reuters journalists in Kramatorsk

Counter-intelligence, military counter-intelligence and investigators from the Security Service have gathered evidence against two Russian military officials implicated in the missile strikes on Reuters journalists in the Donetsk region and the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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According to the case file, one of the suspects is Russian Major General Mykola Varpakhovych – commander of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

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Details

As the investigation established, on 8 July 2024, the officer issued a combat order to carry out a missile strike on the ‘Okhmatdyt’ National Specialised Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.

At that time, long-range aviation units under Varpakhovych’s command carried out a precision strike on the medical facility using an ‘Kh-101’ air-to-surface cruise missile, launched from a Russian Tu-95MS missile-carrying bomber.

"At the time of the attack, there were over 600 patients in the hospital. Two people were killed, including a doctor, and dozens more were injured. The missile completely destroyed the toxicology wing and damaged four other buildings where surgical operations were being carried out and children with cancer were being treated," the SSU recalled.

Another suspect is Russian Colonel Oleksandr Lutovinov – commander of the missile brigade of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation’s Southern Military District.

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According to the investigation, he organised a missile strike on the "Sapphire" hotel complex in Kramatorsk on 24 August 2024.

As a result of this attack, a security adviser to the international news agency Reuters was killed and five of his colleagues sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to the investigation, the decision to carry out the strike was taken by Colonel-General Oleksiy Kim, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, against whom the SSU has already issued a charge in absentia.

In accordance with his criminal order, Lutovinov directly ordered his subordinates to launch an ‘Iskander-M’ ballistic missile from the Rostov region.

Charges

Investigators from the Main Investigation Directorate of the Security Service have notified Varpakhovych and Lutovinov in absentia that they are suspected of offences under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes resulting in loss of life).

Comprehensive measures are ongoing to bring them to justice.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural supervision of the Office of the Prosecutor General.