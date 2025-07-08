One of those responsible for preparing strike on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital is Russian officer Sheynov, - DIU of MoD. PHOTO

Ukrainian military intelligence has identified one of the Russian military personnel who took part in the preparation of a massive missile strike against Ukraine on 8 July 2024. In particular, the attack on the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv, where hundreds of seriously ill children were treated.



According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

It is noted that one of those responsible for preparing the attack on "Okhmatdyt" is the head of the Special Engineering Service of the 121st Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Division of the Russian Armed Forces, Major Denis Sheynov.

The intelligence notes that he was responsible for organising the technical preparation of Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles for use by aircraft.

"War criminal Sheynov was born on 30 January 1978 in Saratov. Passport: series 6302 No. 906672, issued on 15 March 2002 by the Department of Internal Affairs of the Kirovsky District of Saratov.

He is a graduate of the Saratov Higher Military Engineering Command School of Missile Forces," the statement said.

In 2018, Sheynov took part in the war in Syria as part of the Russian military contingent. He was awarded the medals "For Military Valour", II class (2000), "For Distinction in Military Service", I class (2015), "Participant in the Military Operation in Syria" (2019).

He is married, has a son and a daughter.

Russian strike at "Okhmatdyt" on 8 July 2024

On the morning of 8 July, the ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. The missile hit the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital's buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and panes were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating theatres.

Director of Okhmatdyt Volodymyr Zhovnir addressed the UN Security Council on the consequences of the Russian missile attack on the hospital.