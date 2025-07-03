Almost half of positions of Russian drone operators have been destroyed in Zaporizhzhia, - DIU. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia sector the defence forces destroyed almost half of the positions and habitats of enemy operators of attack and reconnaissance drones.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET informs.

The operation was carried out by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Active Operations Department, the Air Force Command, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, the 128th TDF Brigade, the Flight Skull unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with "Zaporizhzhia" OTG and "Tavria" OSGT.

"In the course of the 'Dronocide' operation, Ukrainian troops discovered 90 positions and habitats of enemy operators of attack and reconnaissance drones in the Zaporizhzhia frontline. They destroyed and damaged 42 facilities where Russian killers were deployed," the statement said.

