News DPRK soldiers in the Kursk region
Facts of direct participation of DPRK military in combat actions are not recorded now - DIU

North Korea may send new troops to Russia by summer

At present, the DIU does not record the direct participation of North Korean servicemen in hostilities on the side of Russia against the Ukrainian Defense Forces; they are deployed at training grounds and field camps.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DIU of the Ministry of Defense in response to a request from LIGA.net.

"At present, there are no facts of direct participation of units of the Korean People's Army in hostilities against the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the response reads.

It is also noted that the personnel of the DPRK contingent have been withdrawn from the line of contact and deployed to training grounds and field camps, probably in the Kursk region.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that North Korean troops had lost more than 6,000 soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia.

Read more: North Korea will send new soldiers to Russia to participate in war against Ukraine in July or August - South Korean intelligence

