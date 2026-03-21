Guard of honour was held at Okhmatdyt for 13-year-old donor: four lives have been saved

The National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" held a guard of honor for 13-year-old Ivan, who became a posthumous donor and saved the lives of four patients.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt".

The young man was hospitalized with a severe traumatic brain injury. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, doctors determined that he was brain dead in accordance with established medical criteria.

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After the diagnosis was confirmed, the child’s parents decided to consent to posthumous organ donation.

Ivan’s mother said that the idea of organ donation came to her immediately after she realized she had lost him.

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"When we realized that the damage was irreversible, one of the first things that came to mind was organ donation. That even a single organ could save someone's life," she said.

According to his mother, he was a kind and generous boy, and she believes this decision is in keeping with his character.

Thanks to Ivan’s family’s consent, four patients on the transplant waiting list were given a chance at life.

Hospital officials emphasize that posthumous organ donation remains one of the most important decisions that allows us to save the lives of others at a time of profound loss.

The medical staff at Okhmatdyt gave the boy a guard of honor, paying tribute to his decision and that of his family.