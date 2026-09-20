Ukrainian drone operators struck group of Russian invaders hiding in culvert beneath railway. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv sector, a group of Russian occupiers attempted to use the railway tracks to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the Russian soldiers being neutralised has been published on social media.
After spotting the group, Ukrainian defenders dispatched a strike drone to target them. Upon hearing the sound of the reconnaissance drone, the occupiers attempted to take cover in a reinforced concrete culvert beneath the railway tracks.
However, the shelter did not save the Russian soldiers. The Ukrainian attack drone flew into the culvert and eliminated the group of occupiers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password