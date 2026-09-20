Ukrainian drone operators struck group of Russian invaders hiding in culvert beneath railway. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv sector, a group of Russian occupiers attempted to use the railway tracks to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the Russian soldiers being neutralised has been published on social media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

After spotting the group, Ukrainian defenders dispatched a strike drone to target them. Upon hearing the sound of the reconnaissance drone, the occupiers attempted to take cover in a reinforced concrete culvert beneath the railway tracks.

However, the shelter did not save the Russian soldiers. The Ukrainian attack drone flew into the culvert and eliminated the group of occupiers.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,517,990 personnel (+1,560), 12,356 tanks, 50,067 artillery systems, and 25,361 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS