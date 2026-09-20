Operation "Vivaldi": Biletsky reports liberation of further villages in Donetsk region

The Third Army Corps’ offensive operations are continuing.

According to Censor.NET, the commander of the 3rd Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, has announced the liberation of the villages of Shandryholove and Derylove, as well as the establishment of full control over Drobyshev as part of Operation ‘Vivaldi’.

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The Third Corps has liberated Shandryholove and Derylove

This means a further 40 km² of Ukrainian territory has been recaptured. During the first and second phases of the offensive operation, the Third Army Corps regained control of 125 km², of which 50 km² has been liberated.

"As promised, I have some good news to report. During the second phase of ‘Vivaldi’, the Third Army Corps has regained a further 40 km² of Ukrainian territory. Shandryholove and Derylove have been liberated. Drobysheve is under full Ukrainian control. It is worth noting that Shandryholove is a critical point for both our troops and the enemy," said Brigadier General Biletsky.

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In accordance with the corps command’s plan, the villages of Shandryholove and Derylove were encircled from north to south: assault groups moved stealthily and swiftly through ravines and gullies, ensuring the element of surprise.

The units operated in close coordination — whilst some broke through the defences, others secured the flanks along the demarcation lines, preventing the enemy from counter-attacking.

The assault groups were divided into mobile tactical units, which dug into every forest strip and strongpoint and destroyed the enemy’s resistance nodes.

The plan devised by the commander of the 3rd Army Corps was to systematically destroy the occupiers’ defensive lines and carry out a deep encirclement of the defensive stronghold of Shandryholove, which was of great strategic importance to them; as a result of these operations, the stronghold was liberated.

Read more: 3rd Army Corps fighters inflict losses on Russian Rubikon unit during Operation "Vivaldi," – Aquila air defence regiment commander Zaichenko

Assault groups routed the enemy’s forward forces, breached their first line of defence and secured their positions on the designated line. This created a bridgehead from which to build on further success.

Biletsky reported that the Russian Federation had suffered over 3,000 casualties

Over the two phases of Operation ‘Vivaldi’, the enemy has lost around 3,000 servicemen.

As a reminder, the Third Army Corps is conducting Operation ‘Vivaldi’ to liberate Ukrainian territories in the east.

It is currently known that full control has been established over Novoselivka, Oleksandrivka, Yarova, the outskirts of Korovyi Yar and Drobyshev, and that Serednye, Shandryholove and Derylove have been liberated.

The operation is ongoing.