3rd Army Corps fighters inflict losses on Russian Rubikon unit during Operation "Vivaldi," – Aquila air defence regiment commander Zaichenko

During Operation "Vivaldi," fighters of the 3rd Army Corps inflicted losses on the Russian Rubikon unit.

Maksym Zaichenko, commander of the 3rd Army Corps’ Aquila air defence regiment, told Censor.NET this.

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"My task as commander of an air defence unit was to respond to changes in the situation in the air. Before and during the operation, we recorded an increase in aerial assets, both strike drones and reconnaissance UAVs. From the information we received, we understood which forces were being brought in to counter our offensive. They were personnel from the Rubikon centre. We carried out a series of actions to destroy those aerial assets and protect our infantry groups, artillery, armoured groups and logistics. The units coordinated their actions. The 3rd Army Corps engaged 'Rubicon' with fire, which involves reconnaissance, detection, destruction, and suppression. Because these measures were sustained, the unit ultimately failed in its mission: it could not build up its capabilities in the air," he said.

According to Zaichenko, the enemy was forced to move Rubikon’s combat crews to another sector.

"The organic drone units of the enemy’s first-echelon formations (its regiments and divisions) also came under fire and had to pull their forces back into the rear. We were therefore able to carry out our task: gain dominance in the airspace above our units. That allowed us to conduct offensive operations and maintain their pace while the enemy did not understand what was happening, where the line of contact was, or which forces were advancing and in what numbers," said the commander of the 3rd Army Corps’ Aquila air defence regiment.

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What is known about Operation "Vivaldi" and Ukraine’s offensive in northern Donetsk region

Ukrainian forces conducted an offensive operation near Lyman in the northern Donetsk region. They liberated the village of Serednie and cleared Russian infantry from Novoselivka, Oleksandrivka, Yarova and Korovii Yar.

Operation "Vivaldi" involved units of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade and 125th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade; a battalion tactical group of the 3rd Assault Brigade; the corps’ 3rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion and 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion; the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade; the 85th Tactical Group of the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment; Defence Intelligence’s Artan special unit; and the 10th Dozor Border Guard Detachment.

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