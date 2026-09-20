On September 19 and during the night of September 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to Russian forces. Among them were a "Buk-M3" surface-to-air missile system, a "Nebo-U" radar station, a UAV production facility, and two command posts.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided details about the attack, according to Censor.NET.

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"On September 19 and during the night of September 20, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor," the statement reads.

A Russian "Buk-M3" was destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia region

Yes, a "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed near the town of Ukrainka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,517,990 personnel (+1,560), 12,356 tanks, 50,067 artillery systems, and 25,361 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Donetsk region, the "Nebo-U" radar and command posts have been hit

In addition, in the Balka area of the Donetsk region, a "Nebo-U" radar station belonging to the Russian Federation's army was struck.



Also in the Donetsk region, a command and observation post was struck near the village of Zoryane, and an enemy UAV command post was struck near Staromykhailivka.

In addition, a UAV production facility in the Siverskodonetsk area of the Luhansk region was struck.

"Operations against key military targets are continuing," the General Staff added.