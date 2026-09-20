Russian forces are most active in border areas of Kharkiv region, with infantry groups and attempts to expand zone of control being recorded, - State Border Service of Ukraine

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops are most active in their attempts to deploy infantry units and expand their zone of control.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, said this, according to Censor.NET.

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The Situation in the Kharkiv Region

"In the Kharkiv region, the enemy is most active in attempting to deploy infantry groups and expand its zone of control. These activities are most intense along the borders of the Vilkhovets and Vovchansk districts. Yesterday, our border units also repelled these attempts in these areas," Demchenko said.

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Other border regions

According to the spokesperson, the situation in other regions bordering Russia remains significantly calmer than in the Kharkiv region.

In particular, in Chernihiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast, the enemy shells the border areas on a daily basis. However, no significant activity by sabotage and reconnaissance groups or infantry units has been reported there.

"Sumy Oblast—there have also been occasional attempts to test our defenses, but nothing as intense as what we're currently seeing in the Kharkiv region," Demchenko said.