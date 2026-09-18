Border crossing points will not operate during air raid alerts due to threat of Russian strikes – SBGS

During air raid alerts, border crossing operations will be suspended in areas facing a threat of Russian strikes.

State Border Guard Service (SBGS) spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Details

Russian forces also strike border areas close to the state border and crossing points during attacks on Ukraine’s western regions.

"Having begun striking border crossing points in Odesa region directly, we can see that, during attacks on the western regions, the enemy is also striking border areas very close to the border and crossing points," Demchenko said.

He recalled an attack near the Yahodyn border crossing point, where a petrol station on the road to the crossing and railway infrastructure several kilometres away were struck.

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"There was also a strike on railway infrastructure several kilometres away. Yesterday, there was another strike towards the border, but again, a Shahed hit several kilometres away," the spokesperson added.

Suspension of border crossing operations

According to Demchenko, border crossing operations are suspended during air raid alerts in areas where there is a threat of Russian strikes.

"The procedure during alerts and when such a threat exists is to suspend border crossing operations at crossing points in areas where an air raid alert may be issued because of Russia’s actions."

He noted that these measures are also intended to prevent crowds from gathering at crossing points and potential casualties if a facility is struck directly.

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