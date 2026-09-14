Forpost border guards evacuate woman hours before Russian UAV strike on her home. VIDEO

Border guards from the Forpost Brigade evacuated a civilian woman from her home several hours before a Russian strike.

As Censor.NET reports, intelligence detected preparations for an enemy attack, after which border guards took the resident out of the danger zone.

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Shortly after the evacuation, a Russian UAV attacked her home.

The strike damaged the building and outbuildings, but their owner was not injured.

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