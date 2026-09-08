Border guards of 4th Detachment smash MLRS position and 5 occupiers’ shelters. VIDEO
Border guards from the 4th Detachment’s commandant’s unit struck enemy shelters, as well as a position housing a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and an ammunition depot.
As Censor.NET reports, the strikes by Ukrainian defenders left the enemy without at least five dugouts for personnel, an MLRS, and stockpiled ammunition.
The troops shared the video on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
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