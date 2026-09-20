On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces had somewhat exhausted their offensive capabilities by the end of the summer.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

According to him, the enemy had largely exhausted this potential by the end of the summer. Furthermore, the Russians’ claims do not correspond closely with their actual achievements on the ground.

Read more: Russian forces shelled Sumy with long-range artillery; infrastructure was damaged, and one person was wounded

Other areas

"They are quite active in the Velykoburlutsky sector. More active than they were before. There is some pressure there," said Tregubov.

In the Sumy region, as the spokesperson notes, the situation is fairly stable.

"Separately, we also have a small part of the Sumy region – this is our section of the Northern Slobozhanskyi sector. The situation there is fairly stable. The Russians have occupied a strip of land along the Ukrainian border there. It isn’t very deep – between 2 and 4 km – and they are unable to extend it, but it’s a problem that they have established this strip right along the border," said Trehubov.