Occupiers struck transport infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: fire broke out. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to carry out systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

It is reported that as a result of the latest attacks, a fire broke out today at a transport infrastructure facility, and dry grass was also ablaze.

Due to repeated strikes, emergency services were unable to begin extinguishing the fire immediately.

In addition to the rescue workers, bomb disposal experts from the regional State Emergency Service were also at the scene – they searched the area for explosive devices.

Read more: Enemy struck shop in Zviahel: two people were killed. Three petrol stations in Zhytomyr region were attacked

It is reported that all the fires have been extinguished.

According to preliminary information, there are no fatalities or injuries.

Consequences of the attack



